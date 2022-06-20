Only 7% of mothers actually practice prenatal or postnatal yoga

A Prenatal Yoga Survey on the occasion of the upcoming International Day of Yoga revealed the benefits and practice of prenatal & postnatal yoga, and how many mothers adopt yoga as a lifestyle in the long run.

Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers, announced the results of a survey it conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new moms.

Ninety-one percent of expecting moms agreed that exercise is healthy during pregnancy; with 85 percent believing that yoga is beneficial both during pregnancy and after childbirth. Contrary to what may be perceived, only 7 percent of the mothers practiced prenatal or postnatal yoga. Moms confirm that lack of time (50 percent), followed by lack of awareness of pregnancy yoga asanas (30 percent) and the fear that prenatal yoga might be harmful to the baby (26 percent) are the key barriers to practicing yoga.

Out of the moms who practiced yoga, 92 percent of expecting moms confirmed that they would continue to practice yoga even after childbirth; however, only 45 percent of new moms practiced yoga after their babies were born.

Amongst the expecting moms who practiced yoga, 61 percent confirmed they would continue to practice yoga even after childbirth as they understand being physically fit is important. Sixteen percent believe it will help them recuperate faster after labor, while 9 percent find yoga helpful to destress.

Yoga is extremely beneficial after childbirth. Seventy-six percent of new moms said they felt more energetic to go about their daily household chores, while 83 percent said it improved their flexibility. Eighty-two percent found that it improved their sleep which generally new moms rarely get.