See why yoga & walnuts are your go-to health essentials

Amid hectic work schedules, tentative vacay plans, and the never-ending to-do list that's lingering on us, you'd agree that we are all doing the best we can to live the fullest and stay fit in our small but unique way. And days like, June 21, which is celebrated every year as International Yoga Day, act as a gentle reminder to embrace health and wellness.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, yoga is key to improving flexibility, strength, balance, and attaining harmony. And its popularity across the globe is proof enough.

What is important to remember here, however, is the fact that this ancient practice alone can't help you achieve your health and fitness goals. Yoga and a nutritious, balanced diet go hand in hand, and eating the right foods ensure your body gets the essential nutrients it requires for optimal health - not just body but also mind.

"Adding a handful of walnuts to your daily diet can set you off to a great start and fuel your brain and body", shares Naaznin Husein, Nutritionist, Yoga Consultant, and founder of Freedom Wellness Management, "By a handful, approx. 28g of walnuts that contain 4g protein, 2g fiber, and 2.5g plant-based omega-3 ALA. All these beneficial nutrients are known to support the health of our heart, brain, and gut."

Did you know that California walnuts are produced under stringent quality controls that exceed California inspection standards, reputed to be the world's toughest? It's a long road from planting a walnut orchard to delivering fresh, delicious walnuts to our local markets. Not only this, these wonderful crunchy and mildly sweet wonder nuts, when added to our daily diet, can help in overall wellness, shows research: