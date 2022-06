What is the link between Diabetes and Frozen Shoulder?

A Frozen shoulder is a disorder that causes stiffness and discomfort in the shoulder joint. Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, occurs when the connective tissue around the shoulder joint becomes swollen and rigid. It's a painful disorder that causes a reduction in shoulder range of motion without any indications of arthritis.

This inflammation can make it difficult to do everyday tasks, and as the illness progresses, your discomfort and stiffness grow progressively more debilitating.

What exactly is frozen shoulder?

Shoulders are made up of bones, ligaments, and tendons that are wrapped in a connective tissue capsule. When the capsule around the shoulder joint thickens and tightens, it gradually restricts movement. The condition usually occurs in three distinct stages:

Freezing Stage

This happens between six and nine months. Your shoulder hurts to move, and you've lost a lot of range of motion.

Frozen Stage

This period lasts four to twelve months, during which time your pain may become more bearable, but your mobility may deteriorate as your stiffness develops.

Thawing Stage

You may notice that your mobility improves and that you may resume numerous tasks six months to many years following the beginning of symptoms.

Every patient has a unique experience with frozen shoulder. Early appropriate intervention can reduce the severity of your case.

The link between Diabetes and Frozen Shoulder

The higher your risk, the older you are or the longer you have had diabetes. Because uncontrolled blood sugar levels can alter collagen, a crucial protein that makes up your connective tissue, people with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder.