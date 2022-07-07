Mattress Magic: How the right mattress makes your life better, and longer!

You spend a third of your life sleeping, which is one-third too much if you have the wrong mattress . If your mattress doesn’t support your spine and align your body correctly, it can lead to all kinds of issues. The right mattress is essential for preventing all the problems that arise from improper body posture and a lack of proper sleep for muscle recovery. In this blog post, we explore the importance of having the best mattress for your unique needs, as well as share some useful tips on how to find one that will improve the quality of your life.

What is a good mattress ?

A mattress is a staple piece of furniture in most households, and yet not enough time is given by people to research the best one for them. The mattress you choose directly impacts your quality of life, whether it’s through ease of use, support, and comfort, or even the amount of time you spend tossing and turning. At the end of the day, a good mattress is one that matches your sleeping style and provides support to your limbs well. It ensures you face negligible shifts in the mattress even when you are sharing your bed with another person. Usage of top-quality materials and special features like water-resistant mattress protectors is a bonus.

The good news is that these days, mattress manufacturers offer a wide range of options to suit all types of sleepers. In fact, you can easily check the mattress price online, and buy the mattress you want without any hassles.

How your mattress impacts your quality of life

Mattresses can affect your quality of life in many ways by directly impacting the quality of your sleep. Let’s focus on four of the most important. When you choose the right mattress, you’ll sleep better, wake up feeling refreshed, and have more energy throughout the day. Your mattress will also impact your physical health, as your sleep hygiene is closely tied to everyday health.

Let’s take a closer look at how your mattress can impact these and other important areas of your life:

Sleep - Getting enough sleep is crucial for physical and mental health. Not only does it allow your body to rest and recover from the day, but it also helps facilitate improved decision-making, productivity, creativity, and more. When you sleep on the best quality mattress , you’ll fall asleep faster, sleep longer, and wake up more refreshed. Your mattress should be comfortable enough to let you get the right amount of sleep, with the right amount of support and firmness.

Waking up - Waking up feeling refreshed is one of the best benefits of getting enough sleep. However, many people find themselves waking up groggy and unrested, even if they’ve had enough sleep. If your mattress is too firm, you may not be able to get the right amount of support, which can lead to waking up with less-than-ideal aches and pains.

Energy - Your mattress has a significant impact on how quickly you recover from a long day, as well as how much energy you have during the day. Depending on the mattress you choose, you may spend the entire day recovering from a strenuous day in bed. On the other hand, you may be able to jump right out of bed, full of energy and ready to go.

Physical health - A poor quality mattress can lead to health issues that may take years off your life. The wrong mattress can negatively impact your spine, neck, and other areas of your body. It can also lead to disrupted sleep and all the issues that come with it. When you choose the right mattress, you’ll align your spine properly, reducing the risk of a variety of spinal issues. You’ll also experience better sleep, which translates to physical improvement as well.