Lucknow hospitals on alert as dengue cases rise in the capital

At least 12 people have tested positive for dengue in Lucknow in the past 48 hours while reports of another 70 suspected cases are awaited. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has asked hospitals to remain alert and make adequate arrangements for treating dengue patients. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has asked the chief medical officers of all the districts to ensure that all hospitals have adequate arrangements for treatment of fever cases.



"Separate wards should be made for admitting dengue patients even at community and primary health centres. New equipments are being procured for the government hospitals in the state and single donor platelet facility will also be provided to patients. Apheresis units are being established at the divisional level hospitals in the state," he said in a statement.