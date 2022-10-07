How to manage weekend irregularity throughout the week to remain fit

Finish the work on the weekdays

Whatever the work has been assigned to you, try to finish on the weekdays only for utmost till the early morning of the first day of the weekend. This can be best done by cooperating with your subordinates and seniors so that the whole team could work perfectly. Synchronize the work in a manner that before the deadline it’s over.

Do not work with the attitude that let’s do it tomorrow. If you started to work on something, then finish it completely then only exit the office. This prevents accumulation of the previous tasks when you arrive office next day.

Keep the manager updating

No matter how precise your work is, the manager will definitely send you some improvements or may add some new updates to the task. Hence, if you do not update the manager at regular intervals and instead directly submit the whole project, the chances of him asking you to make changes are more. Whereas if you keep him updated when your task is 1/4th completed, further than 1/2th completed and so on. This will help him analyses the work in the developing steps and if you are incorrect at any step, you can make corrects in the meantime.

Hence, at the time of final submission, the chances of delay are very less.

Be punctual

Being punctual can actually help you save a lot of time. Reaching the office and time creates a positive image of yours in the mind of the manager. Hence, you are less likely to be called for overtime during the weekend. Well, there is no surety but at least you are in his/her good books, which is all we want. So, by hook or crook enter the office either on time or even a few minutes ahead of time.

Being punctual also gives you some extra time which you spend on your project. Thus, another additional point in building a positive image.