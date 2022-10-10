Immunotherapy response rates, progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, Mediterranean diet is the key

For the study, the team recorded the dietary intake of 91 patients with advanced melanoma, who were treated with ICI drugs and monitored their progress with regular radiographic response check-ups.

As well as having a significant association with overall response rate, a Mediterranean diet was significantly associated with progression-free survival at 12 months. The study also found that eating whole grains and legumes reduced the likelihood of developing drug-induced immune-related side effects, such as colitis.

In contrast, red and processed meat was associated with a higher probability of immune-related side effects. (KB/IANS)