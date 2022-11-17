National Epilepsy Day 2022: What are the symptoms and how can we overcome them?

Every year, on the 17th day of November, India as a country observes National Epilepsy Day. This initiative is fruitful in creating awareness about this disorder amongst common people. Epilepsy is a disorder of our central nervous system which causes 'seizures'.

These 'seizures' are caused due sudden uncontrolled 'electrical discharges' in the brain. 'Epilepsy' is not a disorder that affects a certain age group. Every person, young or old, can get affected by this condition.

When it comes to annual statistics, the World Health Organization says that about 50 million suffer from this condition. What is shocking is the fact that a large chunk of this statistic comes from the 'First World' countries.

'Epilepsy' is treatable if diagnosed. However, the problem is that most people do not get the desired treatment due to a lack of awareness. In developing countries like India, about 10 million people are known to suffer from 'violent seizures'.