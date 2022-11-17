National Epilepsy Day 2022: What are the symptoms and how can we overcome them?

Every year, on the 17th day of November, India as a country observes National Epilepsy Day. This initiative is fruitful in creating awareness about this disorder amongst common people. Epilepsy is a disorder of our central nervous system which causes 'seizures'.
These 'seizures' are caused due sudden uncontrolled 'electrical discharges' in the brain. 'Epilepsy' is not a disorder that affects a certain age group. Every person, young or old, can get affected by this condition.
When it comes to annual statistics, the World Health Organization says that about 50 million suffer from this condition. What is shocking is the fact that a large chunk of this statistic comes from the 'First World' countries.
'Epilepsy' is treatable if diagnosed. However, the problem is that most people do not get the desired treatment due to a lack of awareness. In developing countries like India, about 10 million people are known to suffer from 'violent seizures'.
Shaking uncontrollably- The arms and legs are the body parts that get affected.
Feeling a sense of dizziness.
Muscle spasms all over the body including the face.
Weakening of the five main senses; touch, smell, taste, hear, and see.
Gastrointestinal problems.
Feeling dreadful, anxious, and hypersensitive.
High fever during childhood.
Hemorrhaging blow to the head.
Tumors in the brain.
Strokes and Infections in the brain.
Severe brain damage caused to the baby when in the womb.
Stay calm!
Make the affected person take some rest.
With gentle care, make the affected person roll onto one side. This would stop him/her from getting choked.
Put a soft cushion under his/her head, gently.
Do not leave the person until professional help arrives.
Avoid alcoholic beverages.
Do not stop taking your medications.
If prescribed any other medication, tell your doctor to avoid complexities.
Continue with the medication even if seizures stop.
This year, on National Epilepsy Day, let us create a safe and secure environment for people who need us.
Stay healthy! Stay safe! (KB)