Some impressive benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Vitamin C is a very important vitamin that plays several roles in the human body. Packed with a wide range of impressive health benefits, the water-soluble vitamin is present in numerous fruits and vegetables such as oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bell peppers, broccoli, kale, and spinach. Nutritionists recommend a daily Vitamin C intake of 75 mg for women and around 100 mg for men. Although it's generally suggested that one should meet their vitamin C requirement from the food one eats, several people switch to supplements to address their nutritional needs. Before you consume any type of Vitamin C supplements, it is essential to consult a medical practitioner to avoid any discrepancies.