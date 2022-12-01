Hearing Tests: What Can I Expect And Know About It?

By: Isabella Thomas

Everyone needs to seek hearing tests a few times throughout their lives. When someone is experiencing hearing loss, they need to go through testing to determine the degree and what could be causing the problem. Those who have never been through hearing testing may be concerned about what to expect. The following offers information to help individuals prepare.

Signs Someone Needs a Hearing Test

Many people do not realize right away they have hearing loss. Being aware of the symptoms will help someone know when they need a hearing test. If a person experiences the following, they need to seek their doctor for a hearing test right away.

Asking people to repeat what they just said often

Frequently turning up the television or radio

Everyone seems to be mumbling

Keeping up with conversations in noisy environments becomes difficult

Frequent exhaustion after social situations

Withdrawal from conversations

Difficulty following multiple voices

Everyday sounds go unheard, including alarms and doorbells

If a person has noticed the above, they need to seek a hearing test from a doctor. Hearing tests can measure the degree and type of hearing loss suffered by individuals. By seeking treatment right away, individuals may be able to control the progression of hearing loss and seek hearing aids to improve the way they hear.

Types of Hearing Loss

Many people do not realize there are different types of hearing loss. There are also multiple reasons people experience hearing loss. The following are the common types of hearing loss people experience.

Conductive hearing loss occurs when there are problems in the middle or outer ear. Often, this is a type of temporary hearing loss. Once the problem is resolved, individuals will begin to experience better hearing.

Sensorineural hearing loss happens when there is an issue with the inner ear or the nerves that control hearing. There are also other causes, including congenital.

Mixed hearing loss is also common. This type of hearing loss occurs because of a combination of sensorineural and conductive concerns.

What to Expect From a Hearing Test

Before a hearing test, an audiologist will often examine the patient's ears to ensure there are no obstructions that could prevent them from hearing normally. The patient will also give a health history and answer questions about their symptoms of hearing loss.

Hearing tests are completely painless and non-invasive. A hearing test is also quick. Individuals will be placed inside a soundproof booth during their hearing test. This booth shields the individual from outside noises that could prevent them from getting correct results from their testing.

There are several aspects to a hearing test. The following tests will be carried out on the patient.

Pure-tone audiometry involves the patient listening to tones at different volumes and pitches.

Speech audiometry uses recorded speech to measure the patient's ability to hear.

Speech in noise testing allows individuals to learn if conflicting noises are causing reduced hearing.

Tympanometry tests the acoustic reflexes of the individual. This testing determines how well the eardrum moves in response to noise stimulation.

Schedule Testing Today

If you have been experiencing signs of hearing loss, it is essential to schedule a hearing test right away. Hearing loss is often progressive, so it is important to seek testing and treatment right away.

With a hearing test, individuals can learn their degree and type of hearing loss, and the doctor can investigate the cause. Prompt treatment is essential for protecting a person's hearing.