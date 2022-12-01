World AIDS Day 2022: Know Theme, History And Facts

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1. The day is observed all over the world to raise awareness and encourages treatment, prevention and care of HIV ( Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection) and AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

HIV remains a serious global health crisis that affects millions of people worldwide. According to WHO, HIV/AIDS have claimed over 40.1 million (33.6–48.6 million) lives so far.

World AIDS Day 2022 Theme

As World AIDS Day 2022 is observed today on December 1, this year's theme is “Equalize”. It is a wake up call for everyone to focus on the practical methods to alleviate inequality in eradication of life threatening disease 'AIDS'. The theme urges on global leaders and citizens to recognize and address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS and equalize access to essential HIV services, the WHO website said.

World AIDS Day History

World AIDS Day was founded by WHO in 1988 to promote international communication regarding increasing risk of deadly AIDS. WHO coordinated World AIDS Day until 1996, then it created UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme to look over the responsibilities of HIV/AIDS epidemic. In 1997 UNAIDS established the World AIDS Campaign (WAC) in 1997 to collect information regarding AIDS on global scale.

Every year, organizations and individuals endeavor to increase HIV and AIDS awareness and knowledge, speak out against AIDS stigma, and call for an increased response to move toward ending the AIDS Epidemic.

Key Facts

Key facts regarding HIV/AIDS according to WHO and UNAIDS website: