Is knee replacement surgery likely your best option?

If you have significant knee discomfort, you could notice that your legs are bending in or out due to arthritis. The knee may become bent or "knock-kneed" as arthritis worsens. A knee replacement may be necessary if this kind of malformation progresses over time. According to Biren Nadkarni, "individuals with arthritis may also lose the ability to straighten their knees. If this happens, you should have an evaluation with an orthopaedic surgeon as this lack of mobility might last a lifetime, even if the knee has been replaced. Additionally, you could notice that your range of knee motion has decreased, making it harder (or impossible) for you to fully straighten or bend your knees. Knee replacement surgery can restore your range of motion and realign the joints."