The advantages of having an Ayushman Bharat Card over a Health ID

By Yogesh Malviya

Healthcare in India is becoming more accessible thanks to initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat card. The Ayushman Bharat card provides access to free healthcare treatments at various hospitals, clinics, and facilities across the country. It's a great way to get medical care without worrying about the cost. But how does it compare to a Health ID? Let's take a look.

What Is Ayushman Bharat?

Ayushman Bharat is a flagship health insurance scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018. It provides coverage to almost 500 million people across India, allowing them to access free healthcare services at government-approved hospitals and health clinics. This includes treatments such as inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostic tests, drugs, and medicines, among others.

What Is A Health ID?

A Health ID is an identification card issued by the government to Indian citizens. It serves as a unique identifier allowing people to access various healthcare services, such as availing health insurance, participating in clinical trials, and getting discounts on prescription drugs. With a Health ID, users can also store their medical records digitally and share them with doctors or other healthcare providers.

Advantages Of Having An Ayushman Bharat Card Over A Health ID:

More Accessibility with an Ayushman Bharat Card

One of the biggest advantages of having an Ayushman Bharat card is that it gives you access to more healthcare providers than a Health ID. With an Ayushman Bharat card, you can visit any hospital or clinic in India that accepts the card and receive treatment without paying out-of-pocket expenses. This makes it much easier for people living in remote areas where there may not be local Health ID-affiliated providers.

More Comprehensive Coverage with an Ayushman Bharat Card

Another advantage of having an Ayushman Bharat card is that it offers more comprehensive coverage than a Health ID. With an Ayushman Bharat card, you can receive free treatments for various medical conditions, from simple checkups and immunisations all the way up to major surgeries and treatments for serious illnesses. In addition, if something unexpected happens and you require medical attention, you're covered no matter what type of care you need.

Easy Application Process

Applying for an Ayushman Bharat card is significantly easier than Health ID registration . First, you must download the app, fill out some basic information about yourself, and wait for your application to be processed by your state government's health department. After that, your application will be approved within a few days, and your new Ayushman Bharat card will arrive in the mail within two weeks or less.

Applying for Ayushman Bharat Card:

Applying for an Ayushman Bharat card is incredibly easy. All you need to do is visit the official website of your state health department and fill out the online application form at abdm. gov. in . Once you've filled it out, your state health department will process your application and issue you an Ayushman Bharat card within two weeks. You can then use this card to access free healthcare services at any hospital or clinic in India that accepts the card.

Applying for a Health ID:

Applying for a Health ID is slightly more complex than applying for an Ayushman Bharat card. First, you'll need to visit your state health department and fill out the necessary forms. You may also be asked to provide proof of identity and other documents. Once your application is processed, you will be issued a unique Health ID number and card, which can then be used to access healthcare services.

Easy Renewal Process

Renewing an Ayushman Bharat card is incredibly easy. All you have to do is log in to your online account and click the 'renew card' button. Your state health department will process your renewal application, and you should receive your renewed card within two weeks. Renewing a Health ID is slightly more complex, and you may be asked to provide additional documents or information to complete the renewal process.

No Long Wait Times

One of the benefits of having an Ayushman Bharat card is that there are no long wait times to receive treatment. Once you have your card, you can receive treatment from any hospital or clinic in India that accepts the card. However, you may experience longer wait times with a Health ID as you must visit a designated healthcare provider to access treatment.

Overall, having an Ayushman Bharat card is much more advantageous than having a Health ID. This is because the Ayushman Bharat card offers much more comprehensive coverage, is easier to apply for, and can be used at any hospital or clinic in India. So if you're looking for a way to access free healthcare, an Ayushman Bharat card is the right choice.

Conclusion

When it comes down to it, there are many advantages of having an Ayushman Bharat card over a Health ID. An Ayushman Bharat card gives you access to more healthcare providers and more comprehensive coverage than just a Health ID alone would provide. Additionally, applying for an Ayushman Bharat card is much easier than applying for a Health ID too! So if you're looking for quality health care with little hassle, getting an Ayushman Bharat Card should definitely be on your list! (SJ/GP)