WHO warns against contaminated child cough syrups





They should also immediately notify WHO if substandard products are discovered, and inform the public of the dangers and toxic effects of the medicines concerned.



The WHO also called on regulators and governments to ensure that all medical products on the market in their countries are approved for sale by competent authorities, and obtainable from authorized suppliers.



Meanwhile, manufacturers of medicines should only purchase pharmaceutical grade excipients from qualified and bona fide suppliers, the WHO said. Comprehensive testing should be conducted when supplies are received, and before use in the manufacture of finished products.



Suppliers and distributors of medical products should always check for signs of falsification, and verify the physical condition of medicines and other health products. Only medicines authorized by competent authorities should be distributed or sold, the WHO said. (KB/IANS)