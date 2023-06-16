Docs in Jaipur hospital leave scissors inside body after surgery, patient dead

He was discharged by the evening of May 31.



The son alleged that the father's health started deteriorating two days after he was brought home. After talking to the doctors, they said that everything will be fine, but it will take some time.



Meanwhile, on June 12, his health started deteriorating and he died at 8.30 p.m.



The next day, the last rites were performed at the cremation ground at Maharani Farm. On the morning of June 15, when Kamal went to the crematorium to collect the remains, a pair of surgical scissors were found.



Kamal says that these surgical scissors were found near the heart in the same direction in which the father was laid.



Neerav Bansal, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur, said that the family's claim is false, baseless and malicious.



"We have all the post surgery reports and X-rays of the patient which confirm that there were no surgical scissors or any other foreign object inside the patient's body. A Fortis follows stringent protocols to ensure that such errors do not occur."