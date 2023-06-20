Kerala doctor alleges rape, death threat by patient

A female doctor at Kottayam Government medical college complained that a patient, who was brought by the Ettunamanur police, turned violent and showered abuses on her.



She also said that the patient also issued rape and death threats to her. Police have taken the accused into custody based on the complaint by the doctor.



The incident took place in the wee hours on Saturday.



The woman doctor, who is a postgraduate student at the Medical College, was on 24-hour duty when the police brought the patient, named as Binu. After the patient was put under the care of the doctor, the cops returned and then the patient turned violent and showered abuse.



She said that she had to immediately rush to the police aid post before attending to the patient who had bruises on his body.