Man circulates morphed 'obscene' pic of woman doctor in K'taka

A man allegedly circulated morphed "obscene" photograph of a woman doctor after she did not pay ransom that he had demanded in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.



The accused sent the doctor's obscene photograph to her father and relatives after which a complaint was lodged.



The woman who completed her MBBS and started practicing had received a call on which she was told that she should return Rs 5,000 online loan she had taken.

The doctor claimed she had not taken loan and she will not pay any amount towards it after which the caller threatened her that she will have to face consequences, the police said quoting the complaint.