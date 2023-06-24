Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health

Consuming a diet rich in carotenes -- bioactive compounds found in yellow, orange and green fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, among others, can help reduce build up of fats in arteries, and blockage, finds a study.



The study showed that a high level of carotenes in the blood is linked with a lower degree of atherosclerosis in the arteries and thus a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.



Atherosclerosis is the build-up of fat, generally the LDL or "bad" type of cholesterol, on the inner walls of the blood vessels.



This build-up, in the form of atherosclerotic plaques, causes a narrowing of the vessel's internal diameter, thereby hindering the blood's circulation.



Furthermore, these plaques can rupture and form clots that obstruct the blood flow, which can lead to myocardial infarctions (heart attacks), when the blood doesn't reach the heart, or ischaemic strokes, when it doesn't reach the brain.