Train nurses to avoid injuries during treatment : Study

Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) Nearly one-third of nurses at King George's Medical University (KGMU) had suffered sharp injuries in the last year, a year-long study by the community medicine department which was published in the International Journal of Advanced Research (IJAR), has found.

The injuries took place as universal precautions before and after exposure were not being followed. Headed by Prof Reema Kumari, faculty at the community medicine department, the study recommended hospital administrators train and retrain nurses on safe injection practices, and educate them about occupational hazards. As many as 85 staff nurses were selected from different departments on a random basis.