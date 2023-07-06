India: 3.3% children affected with asthma

Byline: Dr. Mukesh Batra

Bronchial asthma tends to have developed steadily since the 1970s, and it now affects an estimated 4 to 7 per cent of the global population while around 3.3 of children are affected by childhood Bronchial Asthma in India.



The ISSAC study examined the prevalence rates of Bronchial Asthma and atopic disorders in 155 centres in 56 countries over a one-year period in 7, 21,601 children aged 6 – 7 years and 13 to 14 years, respectively. In the Indian subcontinent, incidences grew by +0.02 and +0.06 percent per year among children aged 13 - 14 and 6 - 7 years.



Triggering of Asthma



According to studies, viruses tend to infect the lungs, which is another potential root cause of asthma. Second-hand cigarette smoke is additionally a significant and generally known cause of childhood asthma. It is also proven that toddlers of smokers are more inclined to develop asthma than children of nonsmokers.



Asthma is growing more prevalent in children aged one to fourteen as a result of allergen exposure, environmental pollution, chemical exposure, hereditary factors, dietary choices, and antibiotic usage.

Asthma may be elicited by certain conditions such as cold or other respiratory infections, feeding might trigger asthma in infants, sturdy emotional reactions like crying or laughing, gastrointestinal reflux and changes, or extreme weather condition.



Diagnosing Asthma



Diagnosis of asthma in children, particularly those under the age of five, can be difficult. This is because the major symptoms of asthma like wheezing and coughing, can be caused by other illnesses in newborns and young children.



Furthermore, diagnostic tests used to determine how well or normally someone is breathing cannot be used easily or accurately with children under the age of five.



Asthmatic children frequently cough and wheeze, as well as experience chest tightness and shortness of breath. There are a few symptoms that indicate a child might be suffering from asthma such as difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, wheezing, a high-pitched, whistle-like sound when exhaling and short periods of coughing and wheezing between periods of time with no symptoms.



Frequent or chronic symptoms with episodes of worse wheezing and coughing and prevalent infections or allergies that might trigger seasonal changes are also key signs of asthma.

If a child is gasping for air, inhaling so hard that the abdomen is sucked under the ribs, or has difficulty speaking due to limited breathing, parents should seek immediate medical attention. These are the symptoms of severe asthma, which can be fatal.



Homeopathic treatment of Asthma



Treatment aims for young children with asthma include preventing asthma attacks by treating inflammation in the breathing passages and utilizing natural therapies to cure asthma without producing adverse effects.

Homeopathic remediestake a holistic approach while treating children with asthma. It investigates not only the symptoms experienced by a child during an attack, but also all the changes and variations that occur on the physical, mental, and emotional levels. This aids in determining how a child's health and well-being has changed.



Homeopathic treatment of asthma considers both genetic and environmental triggers, completing the child's constitutional portrait while activating immunity by treating the source of the sickness rather than just the illness state or diagnosis.



A study conducted in India on a group of children suffering from clinically-defined asthma, who had previously been treated unsuccessfully with conventional medicine, showed significant benefits with the use of individually-prescribed homeopathic remedies for a period of two years — with reduced recurrence of asthma attacks. Results were assessed to measure the severity of Dyspnoea.