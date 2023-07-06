One shot of this kidney protein may help fight dementia

US scientists have found a drug based on key kidney protein that can help boost brain function, and may also one day fight dementia in humans, according to a research. After successful studies on mice, the team from universities of Yale and California-San Francisco, tested the protein on rhesus monkeys, a species closer to humans.

A single dose of Klotho protein boosted the cognitive abilities and memory in ageing monkeys and the effect lasted at least two weeks, showing promise of treatment in humans.

Produced by the kidney, klotho circulates in the blood and has been linked to health and lifespan. It decreases naturally with age.

“We validated the rhesus form of the klotho protein in mice showing it increased synaptic plasticity and cognition. We then found that a single administration of low-dose, but not high-dose, klotho enhanced memory in aged nonhuman primates,” the scientists wrote in the abstract of the research published in the journal Nature Aging.

“Systemic low-dose klotho treatment may prove therapeutic in ageing humans,” they added.