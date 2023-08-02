If you think sunscreen is only necessary during the summer, think again!

Monsoons brings with it the much-needed relief from scorching heat, inviting refreshing showers to take over. However, the seasonal change also brings unique challenges for our skin due to increased humidity and dampness. As the weather changes, it becomes important to adjust your care routine with small but easy tweaks. Nivea rounded up some monsoon-friendly tips to pamper you and your skin and sail through the rainy season effortlessly:

PRIORITISE CLEANSING AND THOROUGH DRYING

During the monsoon, it becomes even more crucial to keep your skin clean and dry. No matter what part of the country you are from, make sure to cleanse your face and body regularly. The rainy environment carries with it air filled with germs and dirt. Therefore, it becomes crucial to remove these harmful elements from your skin. A suitable face wash and body wash are sufficient to successfully help the cause.

EMBRACE NATURALLY FRUITY FRESH FRAGRANCES FOR BODY

Monsoons call for a peak in humidity, and this means adding more refreshing solutions to your care routine. Fruits and nut-infused products are a great way to amp up the freshness and add more fun to your routine. One area where you can make a simple yet delightful switch is your shower gel. The naturally refreshing scents of fragrant shower gels can enhance your bathing experience, make shower time enjoyable and add a touch of luxury to your daily self-care routine.

An easy way to upgrade your shower regimen and soak in the goodness of nature’s bounty is adding the all-new NIVEA Fresh Blends Shower Gel to your bathroom shelf. A global favourite, this natural shower gel does more than just add freshness to your shower experience - it enriches you with a burst of pleasant fragrances and promises an au-naturel experience. The 100 per cent vegan formulation is lovingly blended with natural ingredients, fruit extracts and plant-based milk, leaving a delicious lingering smell on your body. The rich, thick texture and refreshingly juicy formulation is also paraben free and pH skin neutral, ensuring you step out of the shower with a soft skin feeling. If that was not enough, this 99 per cent biodegradable formula is packaged in bottles which are also made of recycled plastic - making it a sustainable choice for consumers to indulge in. Make every shower fruit full with two variants to choose from - one infused with raspberry, blueberry, almond milk for beautiful, dewy skin and the other enriched with apricot, mango and rice milk for soft and supple skin. This premium shower essential is now available in India for just Rs 499 for a 300ml bottle.