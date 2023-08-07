Health impact of organic farming

Sustainability has emerged as the prevailing trend across industries, and it is equally making waves in the agricultural sector through the adoption of organic farming practices.

With Indian consumers becoming conscious of sustainable lifestyle choices, the nutritive value of food items is emerging as their primary concern. Consequently, organic farming is gaining traction across the country as a feasible alternative to traditionally grown food cultivated using pesticides, artificial growth hormones, and other harmful chemicals.

Organic Farming- a holistic approach towards sustainable food production

Organic farming is a sustainable agricultural practice based on ecologically friendly methods. It involves growing crops naturally, without using chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilisers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

It embraces the use of organic waste, biofertilizers, bio-boosters, and bio-pesticides to foster ecologically sustainable agricultural practices and create an environment that allows diverse plant and animal species to flourish. It also incorporates practices like crop rotation and organic manure to facilitate sustainable farming.

The growing awareness of health hazards associated with pesticides and chemical fertilisers is catapulting India’s organic farming sector to new heights. Furthermore, the increased nutritional content found in organic food, coupled with the reduced exposure to pesticides, is driving the popularity of organic farming among health-conscious consumers in India.

Organic Farming: a thriving sector in India