No activity for hours during childhood may cause heart damage in later life: Study

No activity for hours during childhood could be setting the stage for heart attacks and strokes later in life, a new study said on Wednesday.

According to the study presented at the European Society of Cardiology, sedentary time accumulated from childhood to young adulthood was associated with heart damage -- even in those with normal weight and blood pressure.

"All those hours of screen time in young people add up to a heavier heart, which we know from studies in adults raises the likelihood of heart attack and stroke," said study author Andrew Agbaje of the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.

"Children and teenagers need to move more to protect their long-term health," he added.

To investigate, researchers let children wear a smartwatch with an activity tracker for seven days at 11 years of age.

This was repeated at 15 years of age and again at 24 years of age.