Microsoft, Paige to build world’s largest AI model to fight cancer

Tech giant Microsoft has joined hands with Paige, a digital pathology provider, to build world’s largest image-based artificial intelligence (AI) models that can fight against cancer.

The new AI model is orders-of-magnitude larger than any other image-based AI model existing today, configured with billions of parameters, the companies said.

It will assist in capturing the subtle complexities of cancer and serve as the cornerstone for the next generation of clinical applications and computational biomarkers that push the boundaries of oncology and pathology.

The AI model can identify both common cancers and rare cancers that are notoriously difficult to diagnose.