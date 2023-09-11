10 Behavioral Hacks for Mindful Eating

Sahil Bansal, co-founder, and CEO of Fitelo shares with IANSlife ten behavioral hacks for mindful eating.

Eat slowly and control your food portion: When we eat quickly, we end up eating more than required and don’t have control over food intake. On the other hand, chewing slowly allows the body to break down the food, there by preventing digestive problems. This technique will help you to reduce your calorie intake by up to 10 per cent.

Small plates big impact: Your brain takes 15-20 minutes to understand if your stomach is full. A bigger plate has more space to adjust a few extra dishes and you will end up eating more. Replacing it with a small plate can prevent you from overloading your plate and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Stay away from sugar - without realizing you are having an excess of it: A sugary pitfall is hidden in every meal, from morning breakfast to midday lassi. We must be cautious about ‘what we eat/drink’ because some foods might be high in sugar and low in nutrients, making the weight loss journey difficult. While a glass of lassi might be considered healthy and tempt you to take a few sips, a single serving can contain up to 30 gm of added sugar, which is more than the recommended daily intake.