Scientists identify the cause of inflammatory bowel disease

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have discovered a mechanism by which healthy cells in the gut are compromised in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

IBD produces inflammation that causes abdominal pain, bloating, and other symptoms, along with potentially serious long-term complications.

The team from the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center, found that Th17 cells -- essential for maintaining the integrity of the intestinal barrier and protecting against bacteria and viruses -- in patients with IBD become pathogenic.