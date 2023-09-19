Rajasthan: Girl born with 26 fingers, family calls her goddess' incarnation

A newly-born girl has become the talk of the town in Rajasthan's Deeg, as she has 26 fingers, seven on each hand and six on each foot!

The occurrence has prompted her family members to call her the incarnation of goddess Dholagarh Devi.

As her family members embraced her as a divine embodiment, medical professionals have termed her condition as a genetic anomaly. Having 26 fingers is indeed rare, but it is not associated with any health risks.

According to Dr B.S. Soni, "There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers, but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is absolutely healthy.”

The baby's mother is Sarju Devi (25), while her father is Gopal Bhattacharya who works as a head constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sarju Devi's brother told the media, "My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering her to be the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy."

(IANS/SR)