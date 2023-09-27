Scientists find genetic code behind rare kidney cancer

Scientists have cracked the genetic code of rare kidney cancer called reninoma, providing a possible alternative solution to surgery.

There are around 100 cases of reninoma reported to date worldwide, and it is amongst the rarest of tumours in humans.

Although it can usually be cured with surgery, it can cause severe hypertension or it can spread and develop into metastases.

There is no existing medical treatment for reninoma and management involves surgery alone.

Until now, it had been unknown what genetic error causes reninoma.

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and The Royal Free Hospital found that there is a specific error in the genetic code of a known cancer gene, NOTCH1, that is behind the development of this rare cancer.

For the study, published in Nature Communications journal, researchers examined two cancer samples from a young adult and a child with advanced genomic techniques, known as whole genome and single nuclear sequencing.

They also found that the use of existing drugs targeting this specific gene is a possible solution to treating reninoma for patients where surgery is not a viable option.