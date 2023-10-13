15% of adults experiencing Mental health disorders at workplaces: Lancet study

Mental health problems and mental disorders are common in the working population and 15 per cent of adults of working age experience mental health disorders -- with depression, anxiety and substance abuse being the most common, according to a significant paper on the workplace as a major determinant of health published in The Lancet.

Workers with mental health disorders are at increased risk of sickness absence, unemployment, permanent exit from employment, and lower lifetime income, which, in turn, can exacerbate mental disorders.

Mental disorders incur substantial costs for workers, employers and the whole of society. Carried by Ireland-based University College Cork (UCC) researchers for the Lancet series on work and health, the paper that came out on Thursday illustrates that major progress in population health can be made by an increased focus on improving people’s work environments.