8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premature death

Want to reduce your risk of dying early? Taking 8,000 steps, equivalent to walking approximately 6.4 km a day, can help, according to the study that provides the first scientific proof for optimal number of steps to be taken daily.

The new study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, identifies for the first time the optimal number of steps at which most people obtain the greatest benefits, and also shows that the pace at which you walk provides additional benefits.

"Traditionally, many people thought that you had to reach about 10,000 steps a day to obtain health benefits – an idea that came out of Japan in the 1960s but had no basis in science," said lead author Francisco B. Ortega, Professor at the University of Granada’s (UGR) Department of Physical Education and Sports in Spain.

"We’ve shown for the first time that the more steps you take, the better, and that there is no excessive number of steps that has been proven to be harmful to health," said Ortega, who also points out that reaching 7,000-9,000 steps a day is a sensible health goal for most people.

The researchers conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis of data from twelve international studies involving more than 110,000 participants.

The results of this study are in line with other recent studies, which show that health benefits are obtained at less than 10,000 steps.