Effective diabetes management during Diwali

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a time for joy, celebration, and family gatherings. This vibrant festival, however, often revolves around sweets, rich feasts, and treats that can be challenging for individuals living with diabetes. The confluence of tradition and indulgence during Diwali can present a formidable hurdle for maintaining optimal blood sugar levels. Fortunately, with careful planning and mindfulness, it is possible to partake in the festivities while managing diabetes effectively. Here are some smart strategies for navigating the Diwali season with your health in mind:

Plan your meals ahead of time:

Preparation is the key to success in managing diabetes during Diwali. This will help to avoid making unhealthy choices when surrounded by tempting treats. Choose meals that are low in sugar and carbohydrates, and high in protein and fiber.

Be mindful of your portion sizes:

It's easy to overindulge during Diwali, but it's important to be mindful of the portion sizes. Take small plates and servings, and don't be afraid to say no to second helpings.

Choose healthy snacks:

If a person is feeling hungry between meals, reach for healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, or yogurt. Avoid sugary snacks and drinks, which can spike the blood sugar levels.

Take breaks from eating:

It's important to take breaks from eating during Diwali so that the body has time to digest the food. Get up and move around or talk to friends and family.