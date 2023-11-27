'Indian women less aware about urinary tract infection'

Urinary tract infection:- Lack of awareness and stigma are the major reasons behind rising urinary tract infection among Indian women, according to experts.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a painful condition that affects millions of people, especially women. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary system and cause inflammation and irritation.

About 40 per cent of women and 12 per cent of men experience at least one symptom of UTI during their lifetime while as many as 40 per cent of affected women suffer with recurrent UTI. It is also known to be one of the most common medical complications during pregnancies.

According to a recent research, published in SSRG International Journal of Medical Sciences, around 35 per cent women in India get affected by female urinary incontinence.

Led by Anya Chaudhary, lead author and a social awareness campaigner on UTI in women, the research highlighted the trends of awareness and stigma surrounding female urinary incontinence, and effective methods to improve societal perception of women’s health issues.