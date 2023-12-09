Light therapy may improve symptoms of Alzheimer's disease: Study

Alzheimer's disease: Light therapy leads to significant improvements in sleep and psycho-behavioural symptoms for people with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.

The cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease is often accompanied by sleep disturbances and psycho-behavioural symptoms including apathetic and depressive behaviour, agitation and aggression.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, used photobiomodulation -- a non-pharmacological therapy that uses light energy to stimulate the suprachiasmic nucleus (SCN) -- a sleep modulator in the brain.

The team from Weifang Medical University in China concluded that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

"Light therapy improves sleep and psycho-behavioural symptoms in patients with Alzheimer's disease and has relatively few side effects, suggesting that it may be a promising treatment option for patients with Alzheimer's disease," Qinghui Meng from the varsity said.

Despite light therapy receiving increased attention as a potential intervention for Alzheimer's, a systematic evaluation of its efficacy and safety has been unavailable.

To explore, researchers analysed 15 high-quality trials related to light therapy for Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The included trials were published between 2005 and 2022, performed in seven countries, and included a combined 598 patients.