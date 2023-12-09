Combating e-Cigarettes and escalating vaping

The Parliamentarians were informed about the easy accessibility of brightly-coloured candy vapes deliberately targeting children, readily available in Scottish shops. The MSPs were briefed about a concerning rise in the use of these devices among schoolchildren in Scotland. Startling statistics revealed that one in ten 13-year-olds and a staggering 25 percent of 15-year-olds were vaping in 2022.

Professor Banks emphasized that vaping is significantly restricted for approximately 25 percent of the global population. Interestingly, China has its own stringent restrictions on vaping products, despite being a primary producer of the fruity e-cigarettes prevalent in the UK market.

Mothers Against Vaping has consistently criticized international Tobacco and Vaping companies for deliberately targeting children to establish a consumer base for their addictive and harmful products including all kinds of new-age gateway devices such as e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn electronic devices. Stressing on the critical need for increased awareness, they highlighted on the urgency of educating the public about such intentions of these companies.

Mothers Against Vaping member, Dr. Varuna Pathak, a Former Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at the Gandhi Medical College said, “Targeting children as a future market by tobacco and vaping companies is entirely unacceptable. Our stance against this unethical practice has been validated by global experts. Professor Banks' emphasis on this issue aims to increase awareness among stakeholders, urging for a halt to the advertisement and sale of vaping devices to children.”

“Despite the ban on vaping devices and e-cigarettes in India, their availability is cultivating a generation addicted to these habits, potentially leading them towards tobacco use. It's crucial to debunk misconceptions that paint e-cigarettes as harmless vapor inhalation. Recent research underscores the substantial harm caused by inhaling these substances, posing risks to lung health and impacting various facets of children's development, including cognitive abilities and brain development,” Dr. Pathak added.

Recent studies have provided evidence indicating that the aerosol from new-age gateway devices such as e-cigarettes contains particulate matter linked to mechanisms such as lung inflammation, DNA damage and an increased risk of lung cancer.

Experts have highlighted that e-cigarettes and many new age gateway products are reported to contain approximately 900 to 2,000 distinct chemical entities with a substantial number still being unknown. Among the known components, many are recognized as hazardous, raising concerns about the potential health risks associated with e-cigarette and many other new age gateway products.

The ultrafine particles and chemicals found in e-cigarette aerosols possess the ability to deeply penetrate the lungs, posing substantial risks to human health. These aerosols consist of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5), notorious for its adverse impact on respiratory health. Additionally, the vapor emitted by e-cigarettes contains cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals, including nickel, tin, and lead, further compounding the potential health hazards associated with e-cigarette and other new age gateway products usage.

Dr. Bhavna Barmi - Internationally acclaimed Clinical psychologist, Public Speaker and Head Psychologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said, “In addition to being considered a gateway to lifelong tobacco habits, these new-age gateway devices are fostering a new generation of individuals becoming habituated to these products. This rising trend is not only prevalent globally but also noticeable in India. Similar to the concerns raised by Scottish parliamentarians, our own parliamentarians should engage in discussions with experts to ensure that vaping and e-cigarettes do not take root within our country.”