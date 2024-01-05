Four Decades of HIV: Global Trends, Testing Assays, Treatment, and Challenges

Four Decades of HIV: Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. More than 77 million individuals have been infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and approximately 37.6 million people are living with HIV infection. HIV infection may increase susceptibility to cancer, cardiovascular disease, bone disease, and other co-morbid conditions. Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs are extremely potent HIV replication inhibitors.

Combination ARV therapy suppresses the viral load and prolongs the lifespan of individuals who can acquire and adhere to ARV drug regimens. Indeed, viral suppression can nearly eliminate the risk of developing acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

ARV drugs reduce the risk of HIV transmission in uninfected individuals. In addition to a vital role in prevention strategies, viral transmission is still common in unprotected populations, especially in injection drug users, female sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), and transgender individuals.

The history and timeline provide key milestones in HIV research leading to improved and advanced approaches to resolve the issue of HIV transmission. Nevertheless, it is essential to pursue breakthroughs, innovative treatments, improved prevention methods, and the development of vaccines. This article summarizes the 40-year timeline of HIV, testing assays, global burden, prevalence, treatment, and challenges related to HIV/AIDS.