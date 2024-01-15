Healthy Hearts for Women event marks 10 years of raising awareness

Healthy Hearts for Women:- The University of Kentucky will mark a decade of raising awareness and continuing its effort to warn women about the dangers of heart disease with the annual Healthy Hearts for Women Symposium.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. Yet, only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

“We see the evidence of this devastating statistic right here in Kentucky. The Commonwealth has the highest rates of deaths due to cardiovascular disease in women across the country,” said Analia Loria Kinsey, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences in the UK College of Medicine, who is one of the symposium organizers.

"It’s important to recognize and understand the nuances of sex differences as we pursue better heart health,” said Yasir Alsiraj, Ph.D., pharmacology and nutritional sciences assistant professor and co-organizer of the symposium. “Through diligent research, we can work to create optimal treatments for women in Kentucky and the country.”

The symposium will also feature the following expert panelists:

“Our hope with the Healthy Hearts for Women Symposium is to bring top-notch researchers to UK to share the latest research and efforts to help women live longer, healthier lives,” said Sanda Despa, Ph.D., pharmacology and nutritional sciences professor and symposium co-organizer.

The event will be held on Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. in room 127 of the Charles T. Wethington Building. Those wishing to attend can register online here.

The Healthy Hearts for Women Symposium is sponsored by the UK College of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences as well as the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the UK Gill Heart and Vascular Institute, Saha Cardiovascular Research Center and Women in Medicine and Science (WIMS).

