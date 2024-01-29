How You Can Recover Your Mobility With The Help Of Physical Therapy

By Brojo Kishorr

Physical therapy is an important tool in recovering mobility. Whether you have lost mobility due to injury, illness, surgery, or another cause, PT will be key. With the help of licensed physical therapists, you can regain strength and range of movement. Careful work with appropriate exercises can improve your overall quality of life.

Stretching And Strengthening Exercises

When working with Illinois physical therapy, part of your regimen will be stretching exercises. These exercises may include:

• Hamstring stretch - Lying on your back, raise your leg and clasp the back of your thigh with your hands. Pull your knee towards your chest. Gradually straighten your knee as far as you can.

• Hip flexor stretch - While standing place your foot on a sturdy chair or bench with your foot past your knee. Move your weight toward your foot until you feel a stretch across the front of your hip.

• Piriformis stretch - Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Cross one ankle over the opposite knee. Clasp the thigh of that opposite knee with your. hands and pull it toward your chest.

In addition to stretches, your PT may recommend strengthening exercises. These will most likely begin with using your body weight. As your strength increases, your PT may add free weights or weight machines to your therapy. When you follow the guidance of physical therapy Bowling Green KY, you may find that your posture and stability improve as well.

Getting The Help Of A PT

How do you find the right physical therapist for you and get their help? Clearly, if your medical care provider tells you to attend physical therapy, you should follow the advice. Your doctor can give you recommendations for PT care in your area and facilitate your transition to their supervision.

However, you may have some issues of which your doctor is unaware that signal it's time for PT. Be on the alert for the following:

• It has become difficult to perform normal activities without pain.

• You notice straining or pain after repetitive use on the job.

• Your body seems to become injured more easily after average activity.

• There are unexpected sharp pains in any part of your body after movement.

• You've recently had surgery and are slow to recover full use of your body.

First, you should always notify your doctor if you have any physical concerns. Second, begin your search for physical therapy Bowling Green KY. Get recommendations from medical providers, friends, and family who have had a good experience with their PTs. Most insurance companies will cover physical therapy, so be sure to talk to your insurance provider.

Get Back to Life

As with any exercise or therapy program, you get out of it what you put into it. Follow your PT's instructions faithfully to get the best results. Physical therapy is an important step towards regaining your activity levels. If you're ready to act, search for a PT near you who can help you begin the journey.