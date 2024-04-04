Structured Living is Important for Older People in Recovery

As many recovering people will tell you, when people are in active addiction, almost every facet of life falls into disarray, from household chores to careers to relationships. Recovery thrives in the structure of sobriety.

This is true for older adults, especially those who are retired and/or have gone through major life changes, or medical procedures. Seniors often find that the pressures and pains of aging combined with the unstructured nature of retirement can frequently lead to self-medicating. For these reasons and more, having an orderly, supportive living environment is important for seniors in recovery.

The Unique Needs of Recovering Seniors

Each stage of life has a unique set of needs when it comes to the ideal recovery environment. Seniors are no exception. Those who are over 65 and living a life of sobriety need specific supports that include the following things in order to maintain or achieve sobriety.

Sober Socialization

Many seniors who are in recovery would prefer to not socialize with others who are under the influence. In a setting like a retirement community or assisted-living community, if someone is drinking, it can have a negative effect on others.

For adults who are new to recovery, a sober living environments for seniors offer this critically important socialization. Being around others committed to sobriety and recovery can be a huge help for seniors who want to stay sober. Sober living centers provide daily activities, including events, spiritual and religious activities, as well as recreational and physical groups.

A Clean, Safe Environment

Having an organized, clean and safe place to live is very good for holistic well-being. In many senior communities, the residents are given help and assistance from the staff with maintaining a tidy environment, doing laundry, and other daily living chores.

Structured Routine

Some retired seniors find that they have too much time on their hands, and the boredom can lead to issues. Seniors often find they sleep too much or not enough, struggle to maintain a daily routine, and can even stop taking care of themselves. For seniors in recovery, too much free time can lead to relapse.

Living in a sober senior community comes with the benefit of more structured routines. There are more defined mealtimes, medications are administered as prescribed, and activities keep people active and engaged throughout the day.

Support and Accountability

Substance abuse and addiction are isolating. Those struggling with their addictions often shut others out and avoid reaching out for help. A sober living environment offers the support of staff and fellow peers and a built-in community of sober accountability.

Because sober living environments are drug and alcohol-free, there is a reduced chance of exposure to illicit substances. In addition, staff typically help with medication administration, so there isn't as much of a risk of accidental or intentional misuse or overdose. Families of seniors who are starting to be forgetful are relieved to know their loved one’s medications are being tracked and monitored by trained professionals.

Misconceptions About Senior Living Communities

While the media and movies portray senior living communities as depressing, many senior living and assisted living facilities are full of lively seniors who are joyfully active and embracing togetherness. Many senior living communities focus on wellness and a holistic approach to mind, body, and spiritual growth.

Another common misconception is that seniors give up their freedom and autonomy when they move into a sober senior living community. This is not the case, as many facilities assist in transporting and coordinating community visits, including doctor's appointments, family visits, recreational outings, spiritual service attendance, and more.

Seniors often find they are more physically and socially active when living in a community with their peers. As we age, going out into the community, preparing nutritious meals, and managing a complicated hygiene and health routine can keep many seniors from leaving the house very often, if at all. Having the support of a caring staff to help with the day-to-day activities leaves seniors with plenty of time to spend with friends and family.

Reach Out Today for Support with Aging Parents

The topic of transitioning to sober assisted living can be a difficult conversation to broach with your parents. But knowing they have a sober, supportive community will bring peace of mind to everybody involved.

If you live in the San Diego area and would like support or to speak to one of our compassionate coordinators about yourself or your aging relative, contact Present Moments Senior Living today. For many facilities, including Present Moments, you can take a virtual (or on-site) tour and meet the staff before committing to anything, which often alleviates fears and clears any misconceptions about senior living homes.

About the Author

Mark Gladden is the Founder and CEO of Present Moments Senior Living, a cozy and comfortable family-run assisted living facility in San Diego. Mark is a U.S. Veteran-in-recovery who has been serving the recovery community of San Diego for a decade as Founder and CEO of Present Moments Recovery, which is an addiction treatment program in San Diego that offers the entire continuum of addiction treatment - from detox to sober.