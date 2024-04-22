Call for Papers Bio Integration

Bio Integration: BIO Integration will specifically focus on original, cutting-edge, interdisciplinary contents in the field of biosciences, including medicine, biochemistry, biophysics, bioengineering and biotechnology, which generate hypotheses and questions relevant to the patient and disease and guide the investigations of cellular and molecular medicine.

New methods, important applications, and new interpretations and treatments of existing data, as well as conventional studies in medicine that can be applied to future theranostic applications are encouraged.

The journal welcomes the following article types:



Original Articles

Reviews

Mini Reviews (Research Highlights)

Letters to The Editor

Editorials

Editorial Commentaries

Perspectives/ Opinions

Case Reports

Technical Notes

Brief Reports

For more information on our journal please see the BIOI website www.bio-integration.org

Submissions to BIO Integration (BIOI) can be made using OJS, the online submission and peer review system. Registration and access is available at BIO Integration Submissions

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact us via email: editorialoffice@bio-integration.org

BIOI is available at Bio Integration. Submissions may be made using OJS. There are no author submission or article processing fees. AlphaGalileo/SP