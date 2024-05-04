Heart Failure Registries in Asia – What Have We Learned?

Heart Failure:- Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Heart Failure (HF) is one of the leading problems in cardiology practice today. Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is a significant cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide, and this is more relevant in the Asian subcontinent with a high population burden.

Various regional registries in Asia have given us valuable insight into the aetiology and outcomes in this context. Though there are regional differences, it is clear from the review carried out in this paper that HF affects a much younger population. The comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension are high. Chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are higher compared to the Western cohort.

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is less often seen. The in-hospital mortality ranges from 2.8% to 8.4%. The one-year mortality is higher, and re-hospitalization is very high. Though in many Asian countries, guideline-directed medical therapy is initiated in hospitals, adherence is low. This is the challenge, and the way forward is only a practical team-based heart failure treatment approach.

In the modern-day world of digital technology, the onus is on us to develop an integrated system of care in HF. This is by using available resources and opening up HF clinics. This review compares the strengths and limitations of various heart failure registries conducted in Asia and also gives a direction to plan effective strategies for improving heart failure care. AlphaGalileo/SP