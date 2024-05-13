Self-Care and Mental Health Tips for Caregivers

Mental Health:- Caregivers, especially parents, often spend so much time focused on the well-being of others, they neglect to take a break for their own mental health. According to KinderCare’s Parent Confidence Index, 51% of parents feel that they never get a break from parenting. As a result, their energy decreases, their emotional tank runs close to empty, and they can struggle to be at their best for their families.

As caregivers, it’s important to take care of oneself to show up each day and care for the needs of children. Simply put, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Guilt often creeps in for parents when they prioritize their own needs; however, it’s ultimately creating a win-win scenario because doing so teaches children how to keep their own mental health top of mind. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a great time to start practicing.

Here’s a few tips on how to care for your own mental health amid the parenting frenzy: