Lifestyle interventions with dietary strategies after breast cancer diagnosis: a systematic review

Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Obesity can increase mortality and morbidity in breast cancer survivors. Healthy lifestyle factors such as diet can help manage weight in this population. This systematic review examined lifestyle interventions with dietary strategies for breast cancer survivors and their effect on diet and/or weight-related outcomes.

Methods: Searches were conducted in Ovid MEDLINE® ALL (1946-February 14, 2022), Embase (Elsevier), CINAHL Complete (EBSCO), and APA PsycArticles (EBSCO), using keywords for diet, breast cancer, and intervention. The search was limited to human studies, English language, and publication processing date 2016-2023.

Results: The search yielded 3427 articles. After title and abstract review, 225 full-text articles were screened, and 67 articles with 61 distinct samples and interventions met inclusion criteria. Of these 61 lifestyle interventions with dietary strategies, 43 interventions also addressed physical activity. Most studies were randomized controlled trials (n = 41) and conducted post-treatment (n = 45). Mean participant age was 54 years. Of 29 studies that reported race/ethnicity, 20 (69%) reported ≥50% White participants. Of 36 that reported dietary outcomes, 29 (81%) reported significant findings. Of 57 that reported weight-related outcomes, 51 (89%) reported significant findings.

Conclusion: This review demonstrated promising evidence for the efficacy of lifestyle interventions with dietary strategies in breast cancer survivors. However, culturally tailored interventions and interventions conducted before and during treatment are lacking.