Heat Illness and Dehydration

Heat Illness:- In a few weeks, many of us will either be frolicking at the beach or the pool or taking part in other outdoor activities in the summer sun. Dr. Joshua Feinstein, an emergency medicine physician with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center offers some tips on how you can beat the heat and stay hydrated this summer.

Heat

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. These two symptoms alert you that your body is overheating.

You may also experience muscle cramping, fatigue, headache, dizziness, etc.

Heat stroke, however, is much more serious. It occurs when your body temperature is greater than 104 degrees, and you begin to become confused.

Other symptoms include red skin, headache, and nausea/vomiting. If you experience these symptoms, get to an emergency room as quickly as possible. If left untreated, you open yourself up to brain, kidney, heart and/or muscle damage.

To avoid these two conditions, experts say it’s important to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and limit your time outside during the day, especially between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the hottest part of the day.

If you must be outside for extended periods of time, it’s important to find a cool area, either in the shade or indoors, and take frequent breaks. It’s also extremely important to make sure you never leave a child or animal in a vehicle for any period of time.

Children can overheat four times faster than adults. Please always check your car before you leave it to make sure there is no one in there.

Practice the ‘look before you lock’ strategy to ensure you are not forgetting anyone in the vehicle.”