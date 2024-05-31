American Society of Anesthesiologists Launches ‘SafeHaven’ to Deliver Resources to Combat Burnout, Promote Mental Health

‘SafeHaven’:- The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced the launch of its new wellness initiative SafeHaven, a program created by clinicians for clinicians, offering personalized assistance to help combat stress and burnout. ASA, in partnership with the ASA Charitable Foundation and VITAL WorkLife, the leading mental health and well-being expert for health care organizations and their workforces, are providing the resource to anesthesiologists at a time when reports of physician burnout are at an all-time high.

“ASA couldn’t be more pleased to offer anesthesiologists and their families this much needed resource to help with burnout and other threats to maintaining work/life balance,” said ASA President Ronald L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “These issues negatively impact physician well-being and can lower both quality of care and patient satisfaction, while increasing health care costs. It is imperative to have resources to address these needs and minimize their effects.”

Created by the Medical Society of Virginia, SafeHaven offers physicians a confidential resource to discuss their well-being and career development. The program offers an extensive array of services – available to ASA members and their extended family members – including:

Counseling sessions

Peer coaching

Leadership development

24/7 in-the-moment support line

Work-life balance concierge services

Financial and legal resources

Online resources and app

The high-risk nature of practicing anesthesiology, particularly in emergency situations, is a significant source of stress. Although approximately 45% of physicians across all specialties report at least one symptom of burnout; anesthesiologists may experience even higher rates of burnout, as well as depression. Anesthesiology residents, fellows and early career physicians are at the greatest risk.

“Partnerships like these are invaluable as we try to address burnout and well-being in the medical profession,” said Melina Davis, CEO and executive vice president of the Medical Society of Virginia. “They demonstrate there is a need, and that more and more professionals are understanding it’s OK to seek help and take advantage of resources to care for themselves just as they care for their patients. We are thrilled to be working with ASA to empower their members to make their well-being a priority.” Newswise/SP