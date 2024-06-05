Role of natural products in tumor therapy from basic research and clinical perspectives

Tumor Therapy:- Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Cancer is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide and is an important barrier to lengthening life expectancy in every country. Natural products are receiving increased attention from researchers globally and increasing numbers of natural products are approved for clinical studies involving cancer in recent years.

A comprehensive search was conducted to gain more insight into natural products that have undergone clinical trials for cancer treatment.

This article lists existing clinical trials about natural products used in the treatment of cancers and discusses the preclinical and clinical studies of some promising natural products and their targets, indications, and underlying mechanisms of action.

The intent is to provide basic information to readers who are interested or majoring in natural products and obtain a deeper understanding of the progress and actions of natural product mechanisms of action. AlphaGalileo/SP