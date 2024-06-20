Loneliness and mental health problems are interconnected

“We have found a correlation between loneliness and several mental health problems,” says Associate Professor Rubén Rodríguez-Cano at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU’s) Department of Psychology.

In a new study, researchers are looking at whether lonely people are more prone to problems such as depression and psychosis. Based on medication use, the correlation is clear.

“The risk of a lonely person alsois greater than for people who are not lonely,” says Rodríguez-Cano.

The results have been published in BJPsych Open.