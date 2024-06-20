How Your Sleep Patterns Change Can Tell You About Your Health

The researchers also found that how and how often a person switches between sleep phenotypes could offer two to ten times more information relevant to detecting health conditions compared with just relying on a person’s average sleep phenotype alone.

The study appears in the journal npj Digital Medicine on June 20, 2024.

Using data collected from Oura Ring–a smart ring that tracks sleep, skin temperature and other information–the researchers looked at individual people over a series of months, noting whether they had chronic health conditions such as diabetes and sleep apnea, or illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.