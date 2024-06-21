Removal of Ovaries Before Menopause Associated With Reduced White Matter in the Brain

Women who have their ovaries removed before menopause, particularly before the age of 40, have reduced white matter integrity in multiple regions of the brain later in life. White matter refers to the nerve fibers that connect neurons in different areas of the brain.

The findings appear online today in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We know that having both ovaries removed before natural menopause causes abrupt endocrine dysfunction, which increases the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia,” said Michelle Mielke, Ph.D., professor and chair of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “But few neuroimaging studies have been conducted to better understand the underlying mechanisms.”