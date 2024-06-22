Recognizing heat-related illness signs and symptoms

While heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, many of these deaths are preventable, says an emergency medicine doctor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Dr. Stephanie Lareau says it is vital to recognize signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

“​​Understanding the symptoms of exposure to extreme heat and managing the effects is crucial and that includes knowing early signs of heat exhaustion to prevent progression to heatstroke,” said Dr. Lareau.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were more than 2,300 heat-related deaths in 2023, compared to just over 1,600 in 2021. “Being prepared and educating yourself on the effects of heat are key to prevention,” says Lareau.